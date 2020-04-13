KITCHENER -- More assault charges have been handed out after recent incident at a food service in the area.

Regional Police first received the report of an assault at a Tim Hortons on Westhill Drive in Waterloo around 10 a.m. on Apr. 4.

They say a man tried to spit on an employee after attempting to order from the drive-thru on foot and being denied service.

On Sunday, police charged a 20-year-old Waterloo man with assault and mischief under $5,000 relating to the incident.

Cst. Andre Johnson of the WRPS says they`ve seen an increase in aggressive behavior since the COVID-19 pandemic.