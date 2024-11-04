Police searching for Brantford butter bandits

KITCHENER
    An investigation is underway after $1,200 worth of butter was taken from a Brantford grocery store.

    Brantford Police said two men walked into a store near Lynden Road and Wayne Gretzky Parkway on Oct. 29 around 8:25 p.m. and began stealing a large amount of butter.

    The suspects were wearing all black clothing, including black baseball hats. They took off in a white van.

    This theft comes just weeks after Guelph Police confirmed there had been at least seven large-scale butter thefts over a 10-month period.

