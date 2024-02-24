Arson investigation underway in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police have launched an arson investigation after a fire in Cambridge.
Police officers and crews from five Cambridge Fire Department stations responded to the fire on Parkhill Road West around 9:30 p.m. Friday night.
Firefighters were able to put out the flames and no injuries were reported.
On Saturday morning the Cambridge Fire Department posted on social media, confirming the fire is being investigating as an arson.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service and Office of the Fire Marshal will be working together on the investigation. Crews remained on scene on Saturday.
Investigators are asking anyone with more information to contact them.
