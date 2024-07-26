KITCHENER
    Driver seriously hurt in two-vehicle crash in Canfield

    A driver has been seriously hurt in a two-vehicle collision in Canfield.

    Haldimand Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash on Highway 3 on Thursday at around 8:10 a.m.

    An SUV and a dump truck collided on the stretch of road near Haldimand-Dunnville Townline Road, according to police.

    Police said the driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with serious injuries while the driver of the dump truck suffered minor injuries.

    The road was closed between Junction Road and Darling Road until around 11:30 p.m. while OPP and the Ministry of Environment investigated.

    The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

