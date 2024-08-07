Arrest made in Kitchener robberies

KITCHENER
    A 59-year-old man is facing charges for a series of Kitchener robberies.

    Waterloo Regional Police say businesses near Weber Street East and Fergus Avenue were targeted on July 24, July 30 and August 4.

    A knife was used in two of those incidents.

    Police said they were able to link all of the robberies to one person.

    On Wednesday, at around 5:20 a.m., officers arrested the suspect in the area of Weber Street East and Kinzie Avenue.

    The 59-year-old man, who has not been named, is charged with two counts of robbery with violence, as well as break and enter to commit an indictable offence.

