An arrest has been made in connection to a September shooting in Uptown Waterloo.

The shooting happened on Sept. 29 at around 2 a.m. outside of Starlight Social Club.

An altercation had begun inside the club and continued outside. It was there that police say two men were shot.

Both victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were originally looking to identify four people captured on surveillance in connection to the shooting.

On March 21, regional police, with the help of London police, arrested 32-year-old John Kong of London.

He is facing several charges, including two counts of assault causing bodily harm, unlawful possession of a firearm and pointing a firearm.

The unidentified male is scheduled to appear in Kitchener court on March 22.

It's not clear whether any other suspects are still being sought.