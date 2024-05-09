KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Waterloo man charged with impaired driving after driving over roundabout

    A vehicle from the traffic branch of the Waterloo Regional Police Service. (Matt Harris/CTV Kitchener) A vehicle from the traffic branch of the Waterloo Regional Police Service. (Matt Harris/CTV Kitchener)
    A driver from Waterloo has been charged after Waterloo regional police responded to reports of an impaired driver.

    The reports came in from the Conservation Drive and Erbsville Road area on Tuesday around 10:45 p.m.

    Officers were able to find the suspect vehicle near Ira Needles Boulevard and Erb Street West.

    They said they watched as the driver travelled over a roundabout and hit several road signs.

    When officers tried to pull the driver over, the driver sped away.

    Officers found the vehicle a short time later in a parking lot on King Street North and the driver was arrested.

    A 23-year-old Waterloo man has been charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration, dangerous operation, flight from peace officer, and failure to stop after accident.

