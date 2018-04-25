Featured
Arrest made in connection with suspicious man in Forest Heights
Police have arrested a man in connection to suspicious activity involving children in the Westheights Drive area of Kitchener.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 8:55AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested a man in connection to an ongoing investigation in the Forest Heights area of Kitchener.
Police say they have arrested a 27-year-old Kitchener man after reports he was engaging in suspicious activity involving children.
Police had received multiple calls about a man approaching children in the area of Silver Aspen Crescent and Westheights Drive on Sunday evening.
No one was hurt during the interactions.