Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested a man in connection to an ongoing investigation in the Forest Heights area of Kitchener.

Police say they have arrested a 27-year-old Kitchener man after reports he was engaging in suspicious activity involving children.

Police had received multiple calls about a man approaching children in the area of Silver Aspen Crescent and Westheights Drive on Sunday evening.

No one was hurt during the interactions.