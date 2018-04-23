

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after they say they received reports of a suspicious person in the Forest Heights area of Kitchener.

Police say they received multiple calls about a man approaching children in the area of Silver Aspen Crescent and Westheights Drive on Sunday evening.

Police say the man is described as black with black shaved hair and black facial hair on his chin. He was wearing a grey jacket with black sleeves and a yellow crest on the front left chest of his jacket, blue jeans and reddish-brown shoes. They say he walked with limp and had a stutter when talking.

Police say no one was hurt and they are taking the investigation seriously.

They are anyone who may know this person or anyone with any information to phone them at 519-570-9770.