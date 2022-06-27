Arrest made for assault at Guelph car meet two years later: police

Arrest made for assault at Guelph car meet two years later: police

A Guelph police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. A Guelph police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver