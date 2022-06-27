Arrest made for assault at Guelph car meet two years later: police

A man has been arrested for a reported assault at a car meet in Guelph that happened two years ago.

According to a news release, around a dozen males from outside the Guelph area had gathered at Clair Road and Gordon Street in May of 2020.

Police say the group confronted a Guelph man, smashed his car window with a rock, hit him in the face, and broke his jaw.

Another Guelph male was reportedly pulled from his car, hit repeatedly, and had his expensive shoes stolen.

A 24-year-old London man and a 27-year-old Milton man have already been arrested in connection to the incident.

On Sunday, police in a jurisdiction outside Guelph arrested a 20-year-old Mississauga man and charged him with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and mischief.