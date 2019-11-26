

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A man is facing a dozen charges after a shooting in Guelph on Sunday.

Police say the victim and three other people were at a residence near Speedvale Avenue East and Stevenson Street North.

Two others arrived at around 9:45 p.m. An argument ensued and a 24-year-old Guelph man was shot in the thigh.

Police say that the accused and the male he arrived with, who hasn’t been identified, fled in a black Pontiac Torrent.

The following day, police found the vehicle in front of an apartment building in downtown Guelph. When the accused left the building and headed to the car, he was arrested.

Police searched the vehicle and say they found a loaded pistol, ammunition and crystal meth.

The man, 29, is facing a total of 12 charges. They include:

Assault with a weapon;

Using a firearm while committing an offence;

Careless use and storage of a firearm;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; and

Possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking

The man, who was not identified, was held in custody for a bail hearing on Tuesday.

Police say the victim has been released from hospital.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police.