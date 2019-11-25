

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





GUELPH – A man has suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries after reportedly being shot.

Police say two men entered a residence around the intersection of Speedvale Avenue East and Stevenson Street North in Guelph on Sunday night.

A verbal altercation with another man reportedly ensued and led to the victim being shot in the upper left leg.

The two men then left the residence, according to officials.

The male victim was taken to Guelph General Hospital and is currently recovering.

Officials believe the incident was a targeted attack and there is no concern for public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police.