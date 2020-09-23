Advertisement
Arrest made after man seen with a gun in Kitchener
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020 6:34AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police have a man in custody after a call about person seen carrying a firearm.
According to police, the call came in at 9:20 p.m. from the area of Queen Street and Church Street in downtown Kitchener.
The call was for a man carrying, what appeared to be, a rifle.
Police found the suspect who was in possession of a pellet gun.
According to police, he was arrested without incident.
A 62-year-old man faces several weapons related charges and was held overnight on bail.