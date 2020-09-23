Waterloo Regional Police have a man in custody after a call about person seen carrying a firearm.

According to police, the call came in at 9:20 p.m. from the area of Queen Street and Church Street in downtown Kitchener.

The call was for a man carrying, what appeared to be, a rifle.

Police found the suspect who was in possession of a pellet gun.

According to police, he was arrested without incident.

A 62-year-old man faces several weapons related charges and was held overnight on bail.