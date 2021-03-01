Advertisement
Are you 80 or older? Region of Waterloo Public Health begins vaccinations for adults 80 and over
Published Monday, March 1, 2021 2:43PM EST
KITCHENER -- Adults over the age of 80 have started receiving their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Waterloo Region.
Pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccine appointments started last week. Since, more than 16,000 people have registered.
Over the weekend, Region of Waterloo Public Health shared images of people who were able to come in for vaccine appointments.
This included Macy, who is 101.
Regional officials said the scheduling team has started making appointments for people who have pre-registered in priority groups under Phase One of the vaccine rollout plan.
That includes adults over 80 and health-care workers working in hospitals and care homes.