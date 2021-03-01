KITCHENER -- Adults over the age of 80 have started receiving their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Waterloo Region.

Pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccine appointments started last week. Since, more than 16,000 people have registered.

John was so surprised to see an email this morning to book his appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine. You can see by his smiling eyes that he was even more delighted to get his first shot today! 1/5 pic.twitter.com/S3rj5ZVKdZ — Region of Waterloo (@RegionWaterloo) February 27, 2021

Over the weekend, Region of Waterloo Public Health shared images of people who were able to come in for vaccine appointments.

This included Macy, who is 101.

Here’s some great news to start the day! Meet Marcy. At 101 she was thrilled to visit our clinic yesterday to get her first shot. Marcy’s cane sparkled like her personality and we were so honoured to welcome her to our clinic. Thanks for joining #TeamVaccineWR Marcy! 1/3 pic.twitter.com/c8rA6B4PmI — Region of Waterloo (@RegionWaterloo) February 28, 2021

Regional officials said the scheduling team has started making appointments for people who have pre-registered in priority groups under Phase One of the vaccine rollout plan.

That includes adults over 80 and health-care workers working in hospitals and care homes.