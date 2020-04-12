WATERLOO -- A total of 51 residents have cases of COVID-19 at a long-term care facility and retirement home in Hagersville, with 13 having passed away.

The numbers confirmed by Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit on Saturday also include thirty staff members that have tested positive. These employees are not working at the facility.

Residents of Anson Place continue to be placed and self-isolation in their rooms while staff working are wearing personal protection equipment.

On Thursday, 42 cases in residents, 18 in staff, and nine deaths were confirmed at the facility.

The health unit for the area lists 131 positive cases, 16 who have recovered, and 13 who have died as of Sunday.