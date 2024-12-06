Guelph NovemBurger campaign raises more than $20,000

A United Way campaign in Guelph, Wellington County and Dufferin County raised over $20,000 to help people struggling to put food on the table.

Fourteen restaurants participated in the inaugural NovemBurger campaign by creating a burger unique to their establishment. The burgers were sold throughout November.

In a media release sent on Friday, United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin executive director Glenda Banda said 2,765 burgers were sold.

“With $2 from each burger sold being donated to United Way and additional sponsorship and donations, over $20,000 has been raised to support local food security programs across Guelph, Wellington and Dufferin,” said Banda.

Restaurant owners received awards during a special wrap-up ceremony, including Most NovemBurgers Sold and Top NovemBurger of the Year.

Guelph’s Miijidaa Café & Bistro took home the award for Most NovemBurgers sold, selling 623 of their The Wild North Boar Burgers.

NovemBurger ambassadors were at the wrap up to judge burgers based on their taste, creativity and popularity. The ambassadors’ selection were crowned the Top NovemBurger of the Year. This year’s winner was the Kicked-Up Mason Burger from Guelph’s Bar Mason, which had notes of whiskey barbecue sauce and bacon.

Fans also had the chance to vote on their favourites and chose Tap House Craft Beer from Orangeville, Déjà vu Diner from Orangeville and The Wooly from Guelph as the top burgers of the campaign.

The funds raised will be going to food insecurity programs across the three communities, such as Hope House, the East Wellington Community Services Food Bank and the Orangeville Food Bank.

“As many of our neighbours, friends and family are struggling to put food on their tables, we are grateful to the community for their support,” said Banda. “The fact is, we need every dollar to continue to help make a difference in our communities.”

The United Way accepts donations year round through their website.

The release stated plans to have a sizzling NovemBurger 2025 campaign are already in place.