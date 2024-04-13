Another police raid after magic mushroom stores reopen from previous raid
Days after being raided by police, two Waterloo Region magic mushroom stores were raided once again.
On Wednesday, police say they executed search warrants at businesses in Kitchener and Cambridge where the two FunGuyz stores are located.
Police seized a large amount of magic mushrooms, cash, and arrested two people.
While signs on their doors initially said they'd reopen on Friday, the two FunGuyz stores were only officially reopened to the public on Saturday.
According to a news release, police went back to the shops on Saturday, seized more magic mushrooms, and arrested two people again.
"The Waterloo Regional Police Service wishes to emphasize to the public that the sale (trafficking) of psilocybin is a criminal offence under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), as psilocybin is categorized as a Schedule III controlled substance," the release from WRPS reads in part. "Businesses engaged in selling these products are operating unlawfully, and the substances they offer are neither regulated nor subject to standardized quality control measures."
The Cambridge FunGuyz was raided back in November, shortly after it opened. It reopened a day after the raid.
The second FunGuyz in Waterloo Region opened in March.
