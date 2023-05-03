Another Kitchener city councillor seeking MPP nomination

Kitchener city councillor Debbie Chapman is throwing her hat in the ring for an Ontario by-election.

The Ward 9 councillor announced on social media Tuesday that she will be seeking the Kitchener Centre MPP nomination for the Ontario NDP.

This comes the same day Kitchener city councillor Aislinn Clancy was announced as the Green Party candidate.

Both are hoping to win the Kitchener Centre MPP seat after Ontario NDP's Laura Mae Lindo announced she would vacate the seat in the summer.

It is not clear yet when the NDP will choose its candidate for the riding.