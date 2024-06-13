Another FunGuyz raid in Cambridge, police lay trafficking charges

Once again, police have raided the FunGuyz magic mushroom shop in Cambridge.

On Wednesday, Waterloo Regional Police completed a search warrant at the business located in the area of King Street East and Waterloo Street North.

Investigators seized a large amount of psilocybin (magic mushrooms) and Canadian currency.

A 27-year-old from Waterloo was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The FunGuyz store front in cambridge has been searched by police multiple times since November.

Police are reminding the public that the sale of psilocybin is a criminal offence under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

“Businesses engaged in selling these products are operating unlawfully, and the substances they offer are neither regulated nor subject to standardized quality control measures,” police said in a media release.