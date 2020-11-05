KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported another 17 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, moving the region's total from the 2,236 reported on Wednesday to 2,253.

That number includes 1,984 resolved cases and 121 deaths. There are 148 known active cases in the region, of which eight people are hospitalized.

Waterloo Region is currently in the green "Prevent" stage of the province's tiered restriction system, but that could change. Earlier this week, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said that some of the region's indicators have been worsening over the past few weeks.

"There are indicators, especially in the last several days, when our number of new cases per day has increased to what are more in line with those under the yellow 'Protect' category," she said.

That tier change would lead to a number of increased restrictions in the region, ranging from how many people can dine at one table together to changes in gyms and fitness studios.

Based on the region's latest online COVID-19 dashboard update, the state of outbreaks in the region remained unchanged.

The outbreaks currently active are: