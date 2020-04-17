KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health has reported another 16 cases of COVID-19, bringing the local total to 399.

That's up from the 383 cases that had been identified as of Thursday, while 138 cases have been as resolved.

According to the region's website, two more people have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 19 in Waterloo Region.

The latest victims were both residents of Forest Heights Revera LTC, which has now had five deaths related to the virus.

Public health officials have declared 14 outbreaks at long-term and retirement facilities in the region.

Of the total number of cases in the region, 158 are attributed to these outbreaks, either in staff or in residents. Ninety-two of those cases have been identified in a single home, Forest Heights Revera LTC.

There, 54 residents and 38 staff have been diagnosed with the virus.

According to the region's website, there are 24 people in hospital with COVID-19, while 63 people have been hospitalized with the virus at some point.

As a whole, Ontario set single-day highs in deaths and new cases, with 55 fatalities and 564 new cases of the virus.

