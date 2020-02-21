KITCHENER -- Dozens of cyclists were geared up for a winter trek and to encourage biking all year round.

The Winter Ride Your Bike to Work Day event put on by the City of Kitchener had many participants braving the Friday morning wind chill.

Cyclists bundled up and started their ride on Belmont Street near Union Street. The route took them two kilometers south and ended near Highland Road.

The city says the annual event is celebrated by winter cities across the world to normalize riding in chilly conditions.

Darren Korpf, the active transportation manager for the City of Kitchener, says that if you can walk in the winter you can bike as well.

“Once you get moving you actually generate a fair bit of heat,” he said. “It’s kind of like when you go skiing. You want to make sure you don’t have too many layers on your core because you’ll actually start to sweat a little bit. Keep the face warm and you’ll be okay.”

A city representative adds that a goal of a new pilot project along Belmont Avenue is to determine more accurate cyclist numbers as well as bike lane winter maintenance costs.