Animals return to Eby Farmstead in Waterloo Park

The Eby Farm herd has emerged from their winter home and returned to Waterloo Park.

The animals can typically be found at the Eby Farmstead from June to September each year.

This year’s herd includes two donkeys, a miniature horse, two alpacas, three llamas, and an Appaloosa horse.

Visitors are asked not to feed the animals. Admission is free.

The return comes less than a month after Waterloo council asked staff to gather public feedback on live animal displays and consider the feasibility of the attraction going forward.

Depending on the outcome of the staff report, this could be the animals’ last year at the farmstead.

Public feedback is being collected throughout the summer and will be reviewed ahead of the Waterloo Park Plan update in 2025.

Some of the issues being considered include the welfare of the animals, how much space the animals have, general safety concerns for the animals and people visiting the park, and the overall cost of operating the farmstead.

With reporting from Spencer Turcotte