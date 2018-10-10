

CTV Kitchener





So You Think You Can Tanz celebrated its eleventh year Tuesday night at the Alpine Club in Kitchener.

The event was created in 2008 and showcases local German dance groups in a friendly competition.

The battle for the trophy involves dancers showing off their skills on the dance floor in front of a panel of judges.

Originality, rhythm, costume coordination and if the performers are having fun is criteria the judges take into account.

According to one judge, the crowd loves it when the dancers are spun around in mid-air.