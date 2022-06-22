'An experience I’ve never encountered': Peregrine falcon nesting at CTV Kitchener rescued from chimney

The journey of the young peregrine falcons nesting in CTV Kitchener’s tower has taken another dramatic turn.

Jewel was rescued from the bottom of an old chimney in a building beside the tower on Tuesday by the Peregrine Foundation, who accessed an unused passageway to get there.

“That we could pull this off and that bird would be in that chimney,” said Rudy Kruppa with the foundation. “We solved the problem and I’m overwhelmed by what we did today quite honestly.

“It’s an experience I’ve never encountered in all my career of falconry and birding.”

She was last spotted perched on the chimney on Sunday while her sister Corona was being released from the nearby King’s Tower apartments’ roof.

Corona was also rescued on Saturday after falling onto the King Street LRT tracks during her maiden flight.

Both are doing well and are expected to improve before taking more flights, according to the foundation.