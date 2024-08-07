Ambulance involved in collision in Hagersville

KITCHENER
    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a collision between an ambulance and a passenger vehicle.

    Police were called to the intersection of King Street and Main Street in Hagersville on Monday around 1:15 a.m.

    People in both of the vehicles sustained minor injuries.

    The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

