KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Alleged thief steals $400 worth of product from Elora store

    Ontario Provincial Police released this photo of a suspect taken from a security camera as part of an Elora theft investigation. (Courtesy: OPP) Ontario Provincial Police released this photo of a suspect taken from a security camera as part of an Elora theft investigation. (Courtesy: OPP)
    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a suspect after they were told approximately $400 worth of goods were stolen from an Elora store.

    Officers were told an unknown woman entered the store around 3:15 p.m. on June 8, grabbed the products and then left without paying.

    She is described as 5’5”, heavier set and approximately 50-year-old. She was wearing a long cream or white coloured skirt, a cream or white coloured jacket, a gold top and thick square glasses.

    Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.

