Alleged thief steals $400 worth of product from Elora store

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a suspect after they were told approximately $400 worth of goods were stolen from an Elora store.

Officers were told an unknown woman entered the store around 3:15 p.m. on June 8, grabbed the products and then left without paying.

She is described as 5’5”, heavier set and approximately 50-year-old. She was wearing a long cream or white coloured skirt, a cream or white coloured jacket, a gold top and thick square glasses.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.