

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A man who reportedly assaulted a person with a machete has been charged.

Police say a victim and their girlfriend were walking in downtown Guelph around 10 p.m. on Saturday when the alleged incident occurred.

A 35-year-old man from Guelph was reportedly standing in the area of their residence doorway.

Police say they attempted to go past him and asked him to move when he became confrontational.

The male eventually began to walk away, but then stopped and pulled a large machete out of his backpack, according to reports.

He reportedly pointed it at the victim in a threatening manner.

Officers located the accused a short distance away and subsequently arrested him.

The man has been charged with weapons dangerous, assault with a weapon, and breach of recognizance.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday.