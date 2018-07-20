

CTV Kitchener





Ontario enjoyed a boom in electric vehicle sales in the first quarter of 2018, up 82 per cent from the same stretch the year before.

The boom was in part thanks to gas prices, environmental consciousness and the government rebate program.

The program offered up to $14,000 in rebates for electric car purchases.

In a series of moves surrounding the scrapping of the cap and trade tax, the PC government scrapped the rebate, effective July 11.

It will still be honoured as long as eligible vehicles were delivered, registered and plated by July 11.

For dealerships that have ordered the vehicles but not received them yet, they are eligible as long as they are plated by September 10.

The move comes with potential harm to the electric vehicle industry, as reports of people changing their mind have surfaced.

“It does begin to get to be a pretty substantial cost difference for an expensive car,” said Jatin Nathwani, who cancelled his Tesla purchase following the news.

An incentive program for electric vehicle charging stations offering $700 rebate was cancelled as well.