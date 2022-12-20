Accused in Kitchener homicide appears in court
The 22-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a 47-year-old from Cambridge has made his first appearance in court.
Sabir Abdellahi appeared via video call Thursday morning. In addition to the second-degree murder charge, Abdellahi is facing two counts of possession of an unauthorized weapon.
Abdellahi was arrested Wednesday afternoon in a busy plaza at Highland and Westmount roads. Waterloo regional police called the operation a “high-risk takedown.”
Viewer video of the arrest shows tactical officers and vans surrounding a red car in the plaza parking lot. A witness described hearing a loud bang before looking outside and seeing the police response.
DEADLY SHOOTING IN KITCHENER
On Sunday around 9:45 p.m., police were called to a home in the area of Wellington Street North and St Leger Street for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Frederick Pfeiffer, 47, of Cambridge was taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died a day later, police said.
Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.
Security footage of the scene captured by cameras at a business across the street and shared with CTV News shows paramedics wheeling someone away in a stretcher.
Jake Snethlaje works at the business and watched the emergency response play out on the cameras.
“I was not nervous, but I was a little shocked that that was happening right across the street,” Snethlaje said.
