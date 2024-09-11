Guelph Humane Society helping foxes with contagious disease

The Guelph Humane Society believes a contagious disease is spreading among the local wildlife.

In a social media post, the organization said parasitic sarcoptic mange has been reported among the fox population.

“Throughout the peak wildlife season this year, occurrences of mange in the fox population have been steadily increasing,” the post said.

Symptoms of mange often include extreme itchiness, rashes, thick yellow crusts and hair loss.

Infected animals don’t lose their mental or physical abilities which makes it difficult to safely capture them.

“Our officers, working in teams, have had successful containments of the foxes using humane netting approaches. Foxes are then transported back to GHS where they receive assessment, comfort care, medication and hydration until candidates can be transferred to Licensed Wildlife Rehabilitators for recovery,” the post went on to say.

The Guelph Humane Society said they appreciate the reports and cooperation they’ve received from community members so far. They warn, however, that no one should ever offer foxes food or leave food scraps.

The City of Guelph currently has a bylaw forbidding the feeding of wild animals, except for birds.

What is parasitic sarcoptic mange?

Mange is a highly contagious skin disease caused by parasitic mites.

Although it is often reported among foxes, coyotes, wolves and racoons, it can also infect domestic dogs.

Sarcoptic mange is caused by the Sarcoptes scabiei mite and is considered to be one of the most common kind of mange in Ontario.

Once the mites have found a suitable mammal to infect, they burrow through the animal’s outer layer of skin, creating tunnels and laying eggs. Once the eggs hatch, the new mites might spend their entire life with their host.

As animals scratch at their irritated flesh, thick, foul-smelling crusts can develop, paving the way for other bacterial infections.

Mange spreads from direct contact with an affected animal or a contaminated environment, such as a den or soft bedding.

Although human infection is rare, it is possible.

Anyone who sees an animal they believe may have mange is urged to keep their distance and call the Guelph Humane Society to report the sighting. Residents are also asked to note details about the fox’s symptoms, mobility and keep an eye on the animal from a safe distance.

Sightings after hours can be reported to dispatch by calling 519-824-3091, ext. 8.