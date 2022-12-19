Business security camera captures scene of Kitchener shooting

One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police say they received a report someone had been shot at a home in the area of Wellington Street North and St Leger Street around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

SECURITY FOOTAGE SHOWS AFTERMATH

Security camera footage from a business across the street shows what appears to be a figure running away from the scene several minutes before police and paramedics arrive.

“I was not nervous, but I was a little shocked that that was happening right across the street,” said Jake Snethlaje who works at the nearby business and watched the police response play out on the security cameras.

The footage shows emergency crews arriving at the home just before 9:20 p.m. and paramedics wheeling in a stretcher.

Around 10 minutes later, paramedics are seen removing someone on the stretcher and loading them into the back of an ambulance.

Soon after, more police and the K-9 unit arrive.

“Knowing someone was actually hurt there, it’s kind of jarring,” Snethlaje said.

From what is visible on the security video, the investigation focused on the downstairs unit of the building.

“This has kind of been an interesting building over the past year, we’ve been not sure what’s going on over there,” Snethlaje said.

He said he’s unsure who or how many people live in the building.

Investigators say they believe this is a targeted incident, but have not released any suspect information.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.