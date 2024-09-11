WRDSB appeals defamation lawsuit by former teacher

An appeals court is taking another look at a former teacher’s defamation lawsuit against the Waterloo Region District School Board and Scott Piatkowski.

The case stems from a presentation made at a board meeting by Carolyn Burjoski. On Jan. 17, 2022, she expressed her concern about some of the books in elementary school libraries, specifically those with references to gender expression and sexuality.

Piatkowski, who was board chair at the time, interrupted the presentation over concerns Burjoski’s comments could violate the Ontario Human Rights Code.

Burjoski then turned to the courts in a bid to finish her presentation, arguing the school board violated her right to freedom of expression. A panel of three judges dismissed her case and said she would have to pay $5,000 if the school board requested compensation. Burjoski appealed that ruling but it was dismissed in March 2024.

Lawsuit appeal

Burjoski also launched a $1.75 million lawsuit against the school board and Piatkowski, alleging defamation, libel and slander.

The school board initially asked the courts to dismiss the case. A judge rejected that request and ordered the school board to pay $30,000 for Burjoski’s legal fees.

The WRDSB then appealed the ruling.

On Wednesday, a three-person panel heard arguments from both the school board and Burjoski’s lawyers.

They will now review the appeal and deliver their decision at a later date.