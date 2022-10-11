Accessible trick-or-treating lawn signs available in Cambridge

The City of Cambridge has partnered with the local RE/MAX Real Estate Centre to provide free trick-or-treating lawn signs to promote mindfulness of varying levels of accessibility.

By displaying one of these signs, residents can let people know their home is accessible for all children and help raise awareness around accessibility issues.

Free lawn signs are available for pickup from Oct. 17 to 31 at the locations below:

• John Dolson Centre, 212 South St.

• W.G. Johnson Centre, 31 Kribs St.

• Cambridge City Hall, 50 Dickson St.

• William E. Pautler Centre, 1145 Concession Rd.

• RE/MAX Real Estate Centre, 766 Old Hespeler Rd.

The city has also provided residents with accessibility tips to encourage a safe and enjoyable Halloween:

• Place trick-or-treating station at a location that is easily accessible to all

• Make stations well-lit for easier visibility

• Refrain from the use of strobe lights and loud noises which may be alarming for some