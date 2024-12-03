Five men steal $2,300 in alcohol in Guelph
Guelph Police are looking for five men after they stole 30 bottles of alcohol.
Officers were called to a store near Paisley Road and Imperial Road South on Nov. 30 at 8:08 p.m.
They were told the five suspects walked into the store, picked up more than $2,300 in booze and then left without paying.
The first suspect is described as a 30 to 40-year-old East Indian man. He was 5’7” with a medium build and wore a black winter jacket, grey pants, black sneakers and a black turban.
The second suspect is also described as a 30 to 40-year-old East Indian man. He was 5’8” with a medium build and wore a black cap, black jeans and white sneakers.
The third suspect was 30 to 40-years-old. He was approximately 5’8” with a medium build and wore a black jacket, black toque with a grey pompom, black pants and black sneakers.
The fourth suspect is described as a 40 to 50-year-old East Indian man. He was wearing a blue winter jacket, blue jeans, tan boots, a black cap and a black backpack.
The final suspect is described as a 30 to 40-year-old East Indian man. He was 5’7” with a medium build and wore a blue winter coat, black pants, a grey cap and black sneakers.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
South Korean president says he will lift martial law after lawmakers vote to reject his move
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said early Wednesday that he would soon lift the military rule he imposed overnight, after the parliament voted to reject his martial law declaration.
Should Canada be America's 51st state? Trump was 'teasing us,' says minister
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with all opposition leaders today before question period to brief them about his meeting with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.
Canadian woman stranded in Syria as civil war escalates
It is the first time control of the city has shifted since 2016, when government forces, backed by Russia and Iran, defeated the rebels who controlled Aleppo's eastern districts.
Canada Post strike: Kids no longer need to mail their letters to Santa by the end of the week
Canada Post says it has removed the deadline for its Santa Claus letter program amid an ongoing national workers' strike that has halted mail delivery leading up to the holiday season.
Man severely injured saving his wife from a polar bear attack in the Far North
A man was severely injured Tuesday morning when he leaped onto a polar bear to protect his wife from being mauled in the Far North community of Fort Severn.
Jaguar reveals first concept car after controversial rebrand
British luxury automaker Jaguar has revealed its Type 00 concept car, the first glimpse of a new electric vehicle following a controversial rebrand that has divided opinion.
Video shows 'completely unprovoked' stranger attack in Vancouver, police say
Police in Vancouver are searching for witnesses after a seemingly random and unprovoked assault was captured on video in the city's downtown core.
Young Manitoba woman dies after medical emergency during dental appointment
The Manitoba Dental Association (MDA) said it is investigating a critical incident where a young woman from the Morden-Winkler area died following a dental appointment.
Billboard names Beyonce the greatest pop star of the 21st century
Beyoncé has been named the greatest pop star of the 21st century by Billboard, the music charting site announced on Tuesday as part of an ongoing series.
London
-
Charges laid after 'shelter in place' in Tillsonburg
Police in Tillsonburg have seized a firearm and illegal drugs after an investigation last week.
-
Nearly $300,000 worth of drugs seized in Oxford County, Kitchener
OPP and Woodstock police began 'Project NAPOLI' because of drug trafficking activity in Oxford, Brant, Elgin, Norfolk, Woodstock, London and Waterloo.
-
School closures and bus cancellations, more squalls expected Tuesday morning
It remains a winter wonderland across the London region, with snow blanketing midwestern Ontario.
Windsor
-
Leamington man facing several firearms charges
Essex County OPP have charged a 42-year-old man with firearms-related offences following the execution of a warrant in Leamington.
-
Windsor police charge 7 drivers with impaired driving in one week
Windsor police have charged seven alleged impaired drivers this week.
-
'Hate-motivated graffiti' discovered on community garden shed
Chatham-Kent police say they are investigating ‘hate-motivated graffiti’ that was discovered on a community garden shed.
Barrie
-
Snow-clearing efforts underway on many roads along Highway 11
Snow-clearing efforts continue on secondary roads that remain closed along Highway 11 on Tuesday.
-
Weapons and drug charges withdrawn against disbarred lawyer arrested in Wasaga Beach
The Crown has withdrawn charges due to a lack of evidence against a disbarred lawyer facing drug trafficking and weapons offences following a traffic stop in Wasaga Beach last summer.
-
Collision involving train and vehicle in Caledon under investigation
Canadian Pacific Kansas City rail police are investigating a collision involving a train and passenger vehicle in Caledon.
Northern Ontario
-
Man severely injured saving his wife from a polar bear attack in the Far North
A man was severely injured Tuesday morning when he leaped onto a polar bear to protect his wife from being mauled in the Far North community of Fort Severn.
-
Insults on social media lead to real-life assault in northern Ont.
A Mississauga First Nation woman has been charged with assault after she took offence to comments about her on social media.
-
Five years after toddler's brutal death, Northern Ont. family struggles to find peace, justice
A North Bay family is struggling to find peace and justice as the five-year anniversary of the brutal death of toddler Oliver McCarthy approaches.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Shooting on Manitoulin Island leads to attempted murder charges
Two people have been charged – one with attempted murder – following a shooting in Wikwemikong last week.
-
Insults on social media lead to real-life assault in northern Ont.
A Mississauga First Nation woman has been charged with assault after she took offence to comments about her on social media.
-
Snow squall warning in the Sault, heaviest snowfall expected tonight
Sault Ste. Marie's run of severe winter weather will continue Tuesday, with Environment Canada issuing another snow squall warning.
Ottawa
-
Jewish pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Ottawa Parliament building
A group of Jewish-Canadian activists protesting Israel's ongoing armed offensive in Gaza have occupied a parliamentary building in Ottawa on Tuesday morning.
-
Ottawa could receive up to 15 cm of snow this week
Ottawa residents might soon have to start plowing their driveways with the city's first dump of snow expected this week.
-
Power being restored after outage affects thousands in Gatineau
Hydro-Québec says power is being restored in some places after an extensive outage affected thousands of Gatineau residents on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Process around Ontario Place redevelopment was 'unfair' and didn't follow rules: AG
Ontario's auditor general is slamming the Ford government for failing to follow proper process around the redevelopment of Ontario Place, including a revelation that senior staff communicated directly with Therme Canada and other applicants while proposals were still being accepted.
-
First snowfall expected for Toronto this week
Toronto is expecting it's first snowfall of the season this week.
-
Here are some of the key takeaways from the Ontario Auditor General’s report
Ontario Auditor General Shelley Spence released her first annual report at Queen’s Park Tuesday, taking a fine comb to a range of government actions and programs, from the Ontario Place redevelopment to its approach on handling the opioid crisis. Here are some of the highlights.
Montreal
-
Dube tables bill that would force new doctors to stay in public system for 5 years
New doctors trained at Quebec universities might soon have to spend the first five years of their practice in the public system.
-
Quebec prisons on lockdown after correctional officer severely beaten
Quebec prisons were in lockdown on Tuesday after a correction officer at the Sorel-Tracy detention centre was attacked this week.
-
Montreal police set up checkpoints for winter tires
Montreal police (SPVM) officers were out on Tuesday stopping drivers and checking their tires to be sure they were ready for winter.
Atlantic
-
Snow, rain, and wind expected for Maritimes this week with early December storm
A developing low pressure skirting colder air in place across eastern parts of the country will bring snow, rain, and wind to the Maritimes on Thursday.
-
Halifax council narrowly votes down motion to scrap designated locations for encampments
A motion to remove Halifax’s controversial designated locations list for homeless encampments was narrowly defeated in council chambers on Tuesday after a heated debate.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for N.B. man convicted of armed robbery, assault
Police in Saint John, N.B., are asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Winnipeg
-
Young Manitoba woman dies after medical emergency during dental appointment
The Manitoba Dental Association (MDA) said it is investigating a critical incident where a young woman from the Morden-Winkler area died following a dental appointment.
-
RCMP investigating double homicide in Portage la Prairie
The Manitoba RCMP is investigating a double homicide in Portage la Prairie.
-
Winnipeg crews respond to Young Street Fire
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services (WFPS) extinguish early morning fire on Young Street.
Calgary
-
Calgary man who drove U-Haul over wife sentenced to 15 years
A Calgary man who killed in wife in 2020 when he drove over her in a loaded U-Haul has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars.
-
Calgary Flames to honour Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau
Former Calgary Flames favourite Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew will be honoured Tuesday night at the team's home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
-
Calgary man given community sentence for luring teens he met online
An Alberta judge has given a Calgary man a two-year sentence, to be served in the community, for engaging in sexually explicit conversations with two teens more than four years ago.
Edmonton
-
Results of Alberta town's crosswalk vote reflects democratic process: mayor
An Alberta mayor says his town's vote to ban Pride and other flags and crosswalks from public property reflects democracy in action.
-
Local elementary students stuff a bus full of food for families in need
Students from various schools gathered to fill an Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) bus full of food for a good cause Tuesday morning.
-
Man facing multiple charges in connection with shooting south of Edmonton
Charges have been laid in a shooting south of Edmonton more than three months ago.
Regina
-
Attempted murder charge laid after home invasion, series of hit and runs in Regina
Two people in Regina are facing a list of charges following a series of alleged acts that include a home invasion, multiple collisions and attempted murder.
-
Man fined more than $10K after 35 walleye found in Sask. home, elephant ivory rosaries and rings seized
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says a man is facing a fine of $10,550 after 35 walleye fish were found in his Saskatchewan home and four rosaries and three rings made of elephant ivory were seized after an initial search of luggage at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
-
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city council raises property taxes 4.96% next year
Saskatoon city councillors approved a municipal budget that will raise property taxes 4.96 per cent in 2025.
-
-
Saskatoon city council agrees to raise budget for sixth snowstorm, increases taxes 4.96%
Saskatoon city councillors have added more money to the city’s snow and ice budget.
Vancouver
-
Coroners inquest set for B.C. woman with Down Syndrome who starved to death
The BC Coroners Service will hold an inquest into the death of Florence Girard, a 54-year-old woman with Down syndrome who died of starvation in 2018.
-
Surrey council approves 72 Avenue expansion project
Surrey council has given the green light to an extension project for 72 Avenue.
-
Video shows 'completely unprovoked' stranger attack in Vancouver, police say
Police in Vancouver are searching for witnesses after a seemingly random and unprovoked assault was captured on video in the city's downtown core.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. nurse suspended 8 months for sharing patient records
A British Columbia nurse has been suspended for eight months after inappropriately accessing and sharing private patient health information, according to the professional regulator.
-
Video shows 'completely unprovoked' stranger attack in Vancouver, police say
Police in Vancouver are searching for witnesses after a seemingly random and unprovoked assault was captured on video in the city's downtown core.
-
'A piece of our hearts missing:' B.C. family announces tragic end to search for missing man with dementia
A 64-year-old man who went missing from his Saanich long-term care home last month has been found deceased on the Westshore – with his wallet and Cleveland Browns trading cards, according to family.