Five men steal $2,300 in alcohol in Guelph

    Bottles stand in a line in this undated stock image. (Clam Lo/Pexels.com) Bottles stand in a line in this undated stock image. (Clam Lo/Pexels.com)
    Guelph Police are looking for five men after they stole 30 bottles of alcohol.

    Officers were called to a store near Paisley Road and Imperial Road South on Nov. 30 at 8:08 p.m.

    They were told the five suspects walked into the store, picked up more than $2,300 in booze and then left without paying.

    The first suspect is described as a 30 to 40-year-old East Indian man. He was 5’7” with a medium build and wore a black winter jacket, grey pants, black sneakers and a black turban.

    The second suspect is also described as a 30 to 40-year-old East Indian man. He was 5’8” with a medium build and wore a black cap, black jeans and white sneakers.

    The third suspect was 30 to 40-years-old. He was approximately 5’8” with a medium build and wore a black jacket, black toque with a grey pompom, black pants and black sneakers.

    The fourth suspect is described as a 40 to 50-year-old East Indian man. He was wearing a blue winter jacket, blue jeans, tan boots, a black cap and a black backpack.

    The final suspect is described as a 30 to 40-year-old East Indian man. He was 5’7” with a medium build and wore a blue winter coat, black pants, a grey cap and black sneakers.

    Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.

