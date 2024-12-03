KITCHENER
    • Cause of fatal collision near Clifford still under investigation

    Ontario Provincial Police say a 52-year-old from Etobicoke was killed in Monday’s crash near Clifford.

    Two SUVs and a tractor trailer collided on Highway 9, just south of the town, before 7:25 a.m.

    The 52-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

    OPP have not said which vehicle the victim was in or if anyone will be charged.

    The investigation is ongoing and police are still looking to speak with any witnesses.

