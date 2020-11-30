KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday after a weekend that saw a record-high 89 new cases reported in a single day.

The region's dashboard shows that 50 new cases were reported on Sunday, but the total number of cases rose from 3,513 reported Sunday to 3,586 on Monday as cases were added to previous days' totals.

The region's number of cases includes 2,906 resolved cases and 125 deaths, leaving 554 active cases in the region. That's another record-high for the number of active cases. Of those, 27 people are in hospital including eight that are in the ICU.

Nearly 40 per cent of the region's total number of cases have been reported through the month of November. Back on Nov. 1, there were just 2,174 confirmed cases in the region.

There are still 22 active local outbreaks. The latest two were declared at William G. Davis Public School in Cambridge and at Sunnyside long-term care home's Laurel Creek Unit.

The region's seven-day moving average positivity rate remained at 4.6 per cent on Monday, while the median reproduction estimate—or the number of new cases per infected person in the region—rose slightly to 1.3. As long as that number remains above one, the disease will continue to surge in the region.

Across the province there were more than 1,700 cases reported on Monday. With 39,406 tests done in the 24 hours before the new numbers were released, the positivity rate stood at 4.6 per cent.

There have now been a total of 116,492 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including 3,656 deaths and 98,639 recoveries.

There are 618 patients in hospitals across the province who have COVID-19, including 168 who are being treated in an intensive care unit. More than 100 people are on ventilators.