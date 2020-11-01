KITCHENER -- There have been 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region following a similar increase on Saturday, which also saw the first related death in over two months.

The Sunday afternoon public health dashboard update also recorded 11 more resolved cases and an increase of nine to the active case count.

That brings the totals to 2,174 confirmed cases, 1,937 resolved, 121 deaths, and 116 active cases.

There are nine people currently in hospital with COVID-19, with one more patient being added to the total from Saturday.

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Conestoga-Doon Campus Child Care Centre with one recorded case. It is not specified whether the case is in a child or staff member.

The other current facility outbreaks in Waterloo Region are at:

Holy Spirit Catholic Elementary School; 2 cases

Our Lady of Grace Catholic Elementary School; 3 cases

An energy and utilities workplace: 2 cases

A manufacturing industrial workplace: 3 cases

In Ontario, health officials reported 977 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday to bring the total to 76,707.The province also recorded nine more deaths in the last 24 hours to bring this total to 3,145

There are currently 7,981 active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. With 37,133 tests completed in the previous day, the province’s positivity rate now stands at 2.6 per cent.