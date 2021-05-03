KITCHENER -- Health officials in the Region of Waterloo have reported another 65 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

To date, officials have confirmed 14,412 positive cases of the disease, including 13,583 recoveries and 252 deaths. That leaves 558 active cases in Waterloo Region.

So far, 2,000 cases have screened positive for a variant of concern. Of those, 50 are the B.1.1.7 variant, two are the B.1.351 variant and six are the P.1 variant.

There are 59 COVID-19-positive patients in hospital, including 34 in the ICU.

There are 16 active outbreaks in the region.

Ontario reported 3,426 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, along with a positivity rate of 9.7 per cent.

The rolling seven-day average for new cases now sits at 3,577, down from 3,917 last week.

There have been 473,901 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario to date, including 438,786 recoveries and 8,118 deaths.