KITCHENER -- Southwestern Public Health officials are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at a congregate living setting in the region.

Officials said at least 31 people have tested positive for the disease in relation to the outbreak.

One person was admitted to hospital on Oct. 30 for treatment for COVID-19 symptoms. They remain in hospital, health officials said.

Southwestern Public Health said anyone living at the congregate setting and close contacts have been tested for COVID-19. They are still waiting for some results from a total of 157 tests.

“We are still investigating and will share more details when they are available,” Dr. Joyce Lock, Medical Officer of Health at Southwestern Public Health, said in a news release. “Everyone is reminded to keep practicing physical distancing, handwashing, wearing a face covering, and stay home when feeling unwell, to help stop further spread in our communities.”

The health region is reporting 29 active cases of COVID-19, and officials said some of the outbreak cases haven't been added to the dashboard. There have been a total of 337 lab-confirmed cases of the virus to date.

The majority of active cases are in Bayham and Woodstock.

Five people have died from COVID-19 in the area.

Officials said there will likely be a jump in positive cases in the coming days.