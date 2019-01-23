

CTV Kitchener





Three school buses were involved in crashes around the region amid Wednesday morning’s rough weather.

One bus with school kids on board crashed on Braeside Avenue in Waterloo when it slid off a road and hit a tree.

There was another collision at Union Street East and Weber Street West in Waterloo.

It’s unclear where the third crash happened.

Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region says that no students were injured in the crashes.

Many buses around the region were also delayed, in some cases by as long as 50 minutes.

School boards surrounding Waterloo Region as near as Guelph cancelled buses and schools, leaving some on social media wondering why Waterloo’s schoolboards didn’t follow suit.

Student Transportation Services says that, when the roads were inspected between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., there was no indication that conditions would warrant cancellations.

As the weather progressed, things got worse.

Police say that about 20 crashes were reported by 11 a.m.