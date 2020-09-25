KITCHENER -- Provincial police have broken up an illegal cannabis operation in Norfolk County.

They say members of the Street Crime Unit, Provincial Joint Cannabis Enforcement Team and Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant Thursday at a property on Windham Road 12, just east of Delhi.

OPP say they seized cannabis plants with an approximate value of $2.1 million.

They also arrested 27 people.

OPP say several of them attempted to flee from the property during the search.

They have not yet identified any of the accused, saying a full list of names and charges will be released in the next few days.

They also anticipate more arrests connected to their investigation.

OPP say the 27 people in custody have been charged with unlawfully cultivating cannabis.