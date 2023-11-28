$250K donation for Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region
The Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region has received a $250,000 donation to expand its individual counselling program which, according to the agency, “has seen unprecedented service requests in recent years.”
In a media release, the SASC said more than 200 survivors are facing a year-long wait to speak to a counsellor.
Funding from the province, they add, has not increased in over a decade.
The $250,000 donation was made by localphilanthropists Bob and Judy Astley.
“Due to their generosity, more survivors will receive timely, wrap-around care from SASC starting today,” said Sara Casselman, the SASC’s executive director, in the release. “The Astley's gift also launches our effort to eradicate current wait times in the years ahead."
The agency cites several factors that have contributed to longer wait times, including the #MeToo movement and an increase in gender-based violence.
The announcement comes as communities across the province speak out about intimate partner violence. Dozens have already declared it an epidemic.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service recently released new data about intimate partner violence. They said there were 103 strangulation charges laid locally in 2020, 135 charges in 2021, 123 charges in 2022, and 75 charges so far this year.
"Due to chronic underfunding in our sector, we are fundraising to meet the need for community-based sexual assault support services in Waterloo Region,” Casselman said. “We are searching for other community leaders to rise to the challenge. We invite a conversation with anyone who wishes to join us in our goal to end current wait times."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
BREAKING
BREAKING At least 10 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy. 403 amid whiteout
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Short-term rental tax changes left out of Freeland's bill to implement fiscal update measures, here's why
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling an omnibus bill to pass measures she promised in last week's fall economic statement. Missing from the package are the government's promised plans to crack down on short-term rentals, while the Liberal promise to double the carbon tax rural rebate top-up, is included.
Chicago Blackhawks to terminate Corey Perry's contract after finding 'unacceptable' conduct
The Chicago Blackhawks said Corey Perry engaged in unacceptable conduct and took a step Tuesday toward terminating his contract, the latest twist involving the veteran winger who was mysteriously scratched and sent home last week without explanation.
OPINION Advice on dealing with 'quiet hiring' in the workplace
In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance writer Christopher Liew tackles 'quiet hiring' -- a term referring to companies that quietly hire from their own talent pool rather than look elsewhere -- and outlines some tips for employees on how to take advantage of the practice.
French police arrest yoga guru accused of exploiting female followers
French authorities arrested the leader of a multinational tantric yoga organization Tuesday on suspicion of indoctrinating female followers for sexual exploitation.
Preparing for illness: Here's what happens when you see a person who is sick
New research suggests that just being around a sick person is enough to trigger your body to start preparing to fight the illness.
Liberal MP apologizes for linking Poilievre to Winnipeg shootings
A Metro Vancouver Liberal MP is apologizing for a social media post that questioned whether there was a link between Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and a fatal shooting in Manitoba.
Customer sues Chopt eatery chain over salad that she says contained a piece of manager's finger
A customer has filed a lawsuit against the fast casual chain Chopt over a salad that she says contained a piece of the manager's finger.
Rosalynn Carter honoured by family, friends, first ladies and presidents, including husband Jimmy
Rosalynn Carter was memorialized Tuesday as a matriarch who felt most comfortable among the impoverished and vulnerable as she was mourned by a rare gathering of all living U.S. first ladies and multiple presidents, including her 99-year-old husband Jimmy Carter in the front row.
High-fat flight is first jetliner to make fossil-fuel-free transatlantic crossing from London to NY
The first commercial airliner to cross the Atlantic on a purely high-fat, low-emissions fuel flew Tuesday from London to New York in a step toward achieving what supporters called 'jet zero.'
London
-
'She had her face burnt': Woman suffers serious burns in London, Ont. tent fire
Witnesses reported a woman living in a tent was seriously burned in an accidental fire Monday night. At approximately 10 p.m., fire crews arrived at an area behind Cabinetmart, a business on Little Grey Street near Rectory Street.
-
Crash involving school bus in Huron County
One student has been taken to hospital by air ambulance from the scene of crash involving a school bus in Huron County Tuesday morning.
-
Chicago Blackhawks to terminate Corey Perry's contract after finding 'unacceptable' conduct
The Chicago Blackhawks said Corey Perry engaged in unacceptable conduct and took a step Tuesday toward terminating his contract, the latest twist involving the veteran winger who was mysteriously scratched and sent home last week without explanation.
Windsor
-
Mayor of Amherstburg suffers broken hip after fall, deputy mayor to step in
Amherstburg’s deputy mayor will be taking on some mayoral duties as the town’s mayor recovers from a broken hip.
-
Alleged thieves steal keys to downtown business, use them to break in next day
Windsor police are turning to the public for help identifying two suspects who allegedly broke into a downtown business twice, and used a debit card stolen from an employee at the store.
-
Windsor driver caught going 149km/h on Highway 3: OPP
Essex County OPP are reminding everyone to obey speed limits after a Windsor driver was pulled over for stunt driving on Highway 3.
Barrie
-
Security video reveals moments OPP officer assaults woman in Orillia holding cell
Security video released from inside a holding cell in Orillia in 2019 shows the interaction between an officer and a woman accused of intoxication that resulted in an assault conviction for the eight-year OPP veteran.
-
Police make surprising finds, lay 50 charges, during tow truck inspection blitz
Provincial police in Caledon held a one-day tow truck blitz that resulted in 50 charges and some surprising finds, police say.
-
Here's when to expect Essa Road under Highway 400 to be closed for bridge demolition
A section of Essa Road under Highway 400 from Fairview Road to Ardagh Road will be temporarily closed to complete the Essa Road bridge demolition.
Northern Ontario
-
Parents charged after Northern Ont. police checking on children find drugs and weapons
Acting on behalf of another government agency, Ontario Provincial Police in Blind River, Ont., found weapons and drugs while doing a wellness check on children.
-
Security video reveals moments OPP officer assaults woman in Orillia holding cell
Security video released from inside a holding cell in Orillia in 2019 shows the interaction between an officer and a woman accused of intoxication that resulted in an assault conviction for the eight-year OPP veteran.
-
Northern Ont. police arrest all three suspects wanted in home invasion
Police in Moose Factory, Ont., have arrested now arrested all three suspects in connection to an ongoing investigation into a weekend home invasion.
Ottawa
-
Driver, 52, dies after vehicle rollover in ditch near Stittsville
A man in his 50s has died in a single-vehicle crash west of Stittsville on Tuesday morning.
-
Police concerned about rumours spreading in suspicious Smiths Falls, Ont. disappearances
Police are warning about the spread of unverified rumours in the active investigation into the suspicious disappearances of two men in Smiths Falls, Ont. and are renewing a call for those with information to come forward.
-
Ottawa firefighers respond to Parliament Hill for hazmat call related to foundation repair
Ottawa Fire Services says its hazardous materials crew was called to Parliament Hill Tuesday afternoon after an incident during foundation repair work.
Toronto
-
Ontario Place deal with Toronto would allow province to override environmental and heritage laws, NDP says
Ontario’s opposition NDP is expressing concern about new legislation that will provide exemptions for the redevelopment of Ontario Place on a number of fronts as part of a deal with Toronto.
-
Thousands stolen from bank and wireless customers in fraud scam, Toronto police say
Toronto police have released photos of a suspect who allegedly impersonated customers at wireless stores and banks in order to steal from them.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING At least 10 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy. 403 amid whiteout
The eastbound lanes of Highway 403 between Garden Avenue in Brantford and Highway 52 just outside Hamilton remain closed after a series of crashes police say were caused by whiteout conditions.
Montreal
-
Petition to halt Quebec tuition hikes collects 33,000 signatures
Flanked by students at Quebec's National Assembly, Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy presented a landmark petition to stop the government from doubling tuition rates for out-of-province students.
-
Two people arrested in Montreal for 2022 shooting deaths of grandmother, granddaughter
Montreal police say they have arrested two people in connection with the murder of a grandmother and granddaughter in December last year.
-
Andre Dawson wants the Expos baseball cap taken off his Hall of Fame plaque
Andre Dawson wants to be immortalized in the Baseball Hall of Fame as a Chicago Cub – not a Montreal Expo.
Atlantic
-
2 arrested for weekend arsons: P.E.I. RCMP
Two people have been arrested in connection to alleged incidents of arson at several cottages in Prince Edward Island over the weekend.
-
Newfoundland RCMP officer charged with assault after airport altercation
Newfoundland and Labrador's police watchdog agency says it has charged an RCMP officer with assault.
-
Multiple tents brought down by strong winds at homeless encampment in Lower Sackville
Homeless encampments in Halifax are attempting to restore tents brought down by the latest strong wind and rain storm to hit Nova Scotia.
Winnipeg
-
One man dead following police shooting near Pembina Highway
A police shooting near Pembina Highway on Tuesday morning has left one man dead.
-
Liberal MP apologizes for linking Poilievre to Winnipeg shootings
A Metro Vancouver Liberal MP is apologizing for a social media post that questioned whether there was a link between Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and a fatal shooting in Manitoba.
-
Police search for suspect in Winnipeg shooting as fourth victim confirmed dead
Winnipeg police have confirmed a fourth person is dead after a shooting on Langside Street over the weekend. Investigators have yet to make an arrest but say the suspect is considered dangerous.
Calgary
-
Alberta announces $30M to address high student enrolment, ATA calls it a 'drop in the bucket'
Alberta's government announced an additional $30 million in funding Tuesday for the 2023-24 school year to better address enrolment growth, but advocates for teachers say that won't be enough.
-
'Did something about it': Tips from the public lead to $20K drug bust at Erlton home
Calgary police say more than $20,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized from a "problem home" in the community of Erlton.
-
10 more suspects arrested in connection with northeast fight
Almost two-dozen men are now facing charges in connection with a violent fight in northeast Calgary in early September.
Edmonton
-
6.6%: Edmonton approves tax hike of about $17/month for average homeowner
Property tax bills won't be as high as initially feared – thanks to some modest hacking and slashing by city councillors – but Edmontonians will still have to pay more next year.
-
Short-term rental tax changes left out of Freeland's bill to implement fiscal update measures, here's why
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling an omnibus bill to pass measures she promised in last week's fall economic statement. Missing from the package are the government's promised plans to crack down on short-term rentals, while the Liberal promise to double the carbon tax rural rebate top-up, is included.
-
Ottawa was always flexible on clean-energy rules, despite Alberta concerns: Wilkinson
Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the federal government is open to extending the deadline for existing natural gas plants to operate without emissions-trapping technology.
Vancouver
-
Gang-affiliated inmate who shot rival in the face dies in custody in B.C.
A Saskatchewan drug dealer who was serving a lengthy sentence for attempted murder in a maximum security prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley has died.
-
Victoria couple's $5M lottery means 'beers, pizza and champagne' for the family
The Vancouver Canucks might be having a winning season, but when Stacey Donison heard her husband shouting joyfully from the kitchen, it had nothing to do with the hockey game he was watching.
-
No charges after police dog bites innocent bystander, B.C. prosecutors say
Two police officers who mistook an innocent Surrey, B.C., resident for a suspect, knocked him to the ground and unleashed a police dog on him during a chase had a "reasonable basis" for doing so, and will not face charges, prosecutors have decided.