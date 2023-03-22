21 cases of whooping cough in Huron Perth so far this year
Huron Perth Public Health is warning residents about an increase of whooping cough cases.
In 2022, there were three cases in the area, but so far in 2023, there have been 21 confirmed by public health.
"The illness can be serious for infants younger than 12 months of age who are not vaccinated, or who have not received all doses of the pertussis vaccine," says Dr. Miriam Klassen, Medical Officer of Health for Huron Perth in a Wednesday news release. "Young children have the highest risk for severe complications, such as hospitalization and death, if they get sick."
Public health says the illness begins with mild, cold-like symptoms and may progress to severe coughing that can last two weeks or longer and be extremely contagious. Children may make a ‘whoop’ sound, gag, or vomit while coughing.
Public health says the rise in cases in Huron Perth and southern Ontario is partially due to delays in routine immunizations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parents are encouraged to keep their children up to date on immunizations and, if they or their kids are sick, to stay home and contact their primary care provider.
Earlier in March, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported 12 cases of whooping cough since the fall. Last week, the number for WDG jumped to 18.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Police shut down roads near Belwood Lake
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
China and Russia's complicated friendship, explained
Chinese leader Xi Jinping just concluded a three-day visit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a warm affair in which the two men praised each other and spoke of a profound friendship. It's a high point in a complicated, centuries-long relationship.
Calgary doctor performs spine surgery on conscious patient
Last month, Dr. Michael Yang, a spine surgeon at Foothills Medical Centre, performed a discectomy to remove the damaged part of a herniated disc in the spine, on a patient who was wide awake.
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand
More witnesses are expected to testify on Wednesday in a trial about a 2016 ski crash between Gwyneth Paltrow and a retired Utah man suing her and claiming her recklessness left him with lasting injuries and brain damage.
'I'm a Canadian': MP named in foreign interference report speaks out, refutes claims
The Liberal MP who allegedly benefitted from Chinese election interference is speaking out against the report, categorically stating the foreign government did not help him in his nomination campaign.
5 remain missing as rescuers continue search through wreckage of Old Montreal fire
The search for victims continues in Old Montreal Wednesday, nearly a week after a major fire left at least two dead and five missing. Rescuers are slowly but surely combing through the historic building, which contained multiple illegal Airbnb units at the time of the fire.
Ukrainian civilians killed by Russian missiles and drones
Ukraine's president posted video Wednesday showing what he said was a Russian missile slamming into an apartment building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least one person, after Moscow's forces launched exploding drones before dawn that killed another seven at a student dormitory near Kyiv.
Shake Shack to come to Canada in 2024 with first location set for Toronto
Canadians with a hankering for Shake Shack's juicy burgers soon won't have to cross the border to satisfy their cravings. Toronto-based private investment firms Osmington Inc. and Harlo Entertainment Inc. announced plans Wednesday to bring the U.S. fast food giant to Canada.
Canadians throw out millions of food products each year. Here's how to reduce that waste
Canadians are throwing out millions of food products each year, a practice that is not only harming the environment but also their wallets. Here are some tips to reduce food waste from an eco expert.
Canadian hemp company imports seeds from Ukraine despite war
Despite the ongoing war, a friendship built in Ukraine allowed an Alberta company to import hemp seeds to Canada in the hopes of growing the plant to produce a desired fibre.
London
-
No more squinting: Bright signs on Wonderland Rd. turned down
Drivers in west London won’t have to squint at night or early in the dark hours of the morning when traveling along a section of Wonderland Road north.
-
More photos released of person wanted in relation to random stabbing
London police have released more photos of a man wanted in connection to a random stabbing. The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man, waring a black hat, dark sweater or coat, tight dark-coloured jeans, black boots and a white medical mask.
-
Trial date set for trio charged in the shooting death of a London, Ont. teenager
Three people charged in the shooting death of Josue Silva, 18, won’t face trial for another year and a half.
Windsor
-
Car strikes home in LaSalle, driver in serious condition
A LaSalle man is in serious condition and facing an impaired driving charge after a car collided with an attached garage of a home, according to police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to give manufacturers income tax credit in 2023 budget
The Doug Ford government is proposing a new tax credit to help manufacturers “grow, innovate, become more competitive and create jobs.”
-
Chatham-Kent man charged after allegedly throwing coffee at woman
A 28-year-old Chatham-Kent man has been charged with assault after allegedly throwing coffee at a woman.
Barrie
-
Boat capsized in frigid Georgian Bay
Collingwood Fire Chief Dan Thurman said a person capsized their boat after dropping people off on Nottawasaga Island, just 15 minutes from shore.
-
Gravenhurst Wharf fire deemed suspicious: Gravenhurst Fire Department
Gravenhurst firefighters were called to the Gravenhurst Wharf area at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday.
-
Collingwood bids farewell to the Wreck of the Waubuno painting
The Collingwood Museum welcomes the public to a farewell event for "The Wreck of the Waubuno" painting by local artist Ernest Taylor.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One taken to hospital after North Bay duplex fire
One person has been taken to hospital with significant injuries as a result of a fire at a North Bay duplex Wednesday morning, the deputy fire chief says.
-
Ontario's summer forecast has been revealed. What to expect from June to September
The Farmers' Almanac has released its 2023 summer forecast, and, according to the long-range forecaster, Ontario could be in for some 'hot and soggy' summer months.
-
2 escape jail and go to IHOP, where patrons report them
Two inmates in a Virginia jail used primitively made tools to create a hole in the wall of their cell and escape, only to be found hours later at an IHOP restaurant nearby, a sheriff said.
Ottawa
-
Here are the road closures to expect when U.S. President Biden visits Ottawa
The city of Ottawa has released its list of road closures for the presidential motorcade and visit, starting Thursday when Biden arrives and ending Friday night after his departure.
-
Via Rail apologizes after Muslim man told not to pray at Ottawa train station
Via Rail is apologizing after a Muslim man was told he couldn't pray at the Ottawa train station.
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Icy conditions expected in Ottawa tonight
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa, calling for mixed precipitation and icy conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Toronto
-
Michael Ford asked to rescind 'disturbing, offensive, and racist' comment about Toronto youth
Ontario Minister for Citizenship and Multiculturalism and MPP Michael Ford was called upon Wednesday to rescind a comment made about Toronto youth that some have called “disturbing, offensive, and racist.”
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to give manufacturers income tax credit in 2023 budget
The Doug Ford government is proposing a new tax credit to help manufacturers “grow, innovate, become more competitive and create jobs.”
-
Dozens of Shake Shack locations are coming to Canada
Shake Shack’s infamous crinkle-cut fries are coming to Canada.
Montreal
-
5 remain missing as rescuers continue search through wreckage of Old Montreal fire
The search for victims continues in Old Montreal Wednesday, nearly a week after a major fire left at least two dead and five missing. Rescuers are slowly but surely combing through the historic building, which contained multiple illegal Airbnb units at the time of the fire.
-
'Bricks versus bodies': Father agonizes over pace of recovery efforts in old Montreal fire
As the search for victims of a five-alarm fire in Old Montreal stretched into its fifth day on Tuesday, friends and family members are getting frustrated with the pace of the investigation and lack of answers.
-
Quebec budget 2023-2024: Here are the highlights
Here are the highlights of the Quebec budget.
Atlantic
-
Transportation Safety Board report on sinking says fishing boat needed stability test
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says in a report released today that a scallop dragger that sank off Nova Scotia should have been tested for stability, given major changes made to the boat.
-
'Violence is a workplace hazard for teachers': Parents, expert concerned about rising violence in N.S. schools
The stabbing at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., is hitting many parents hard.
-
Student charged with attempted murder in stabbings at Halifax-area high school
A 15-year-old is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after two staff members were stabbed at a high school in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Major risk of flooding on Red River this spring, predicts Manitoba government
There is a major risk of flooding on the Red River this spring, according to Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre
-
Manitoba's minimum wage is increasing
The minimum wage in Manitoba is increasing to $15.30 this October.
-
'Everything was lost': Manitoba business owner victim of Instagram hack
A Winnipeg business owner is reminding others to be careful online after her social media accounts were hacked over the weekend.
Calgary
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Northwest apartment building evacuated due to carbon monoxide concerns
Dozens of people were evacuated from an apartment building in the northwest neighbourhood of Citadel Wednesday morning due to a carbon monoxide scare.
-
Early morning fire rips through 2 northeast Calgary homes
Two homes in the northeast neighbourhood of Falconridge sustained significant damage in a Wednesday morning fire.
-
Memorial donuts being sold in support of slain Edmonton police officers
A Crossfield, Alta., bakery is creating something special in memory of Constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan, who were shot to death last week.
Edmonton
-
Police say body of woman found on path by Prospect Point Park storm pond
An investigation is underway following the discovery of a woman's body along a park pathway in Fort McMurray, Alta.
-
Local first responder using art as therapy creates portraits of fallen EPS officers
A Spruce Grove first responder artist created a series of portraits in memory of the pair of Edmonton Police Service constables killed in the line of duty last week.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Back above 0 C for a few days
Edmonton's streak of "warm" weather was broken Tuesday. But, we'll start a new (but short) streak today.
Vancouver
-
Great blue heron colony returns to Vancouver's Stanley Park
The great blue heron colony is settling back in at Stanley Park, preparing to welcome another generation of new chicks.
-
Canadians throw out millions of food products each year. Here's how to reduce that waste
Canadians are throwing out millions of food products each year, a practice that is not only harming the environment but also their wallets. Here are some tips to reduce food waste from an eco expert.
-
Federal decision to shut down B.C. salmon farms prompts company court challenge
A British Columbia salmon farming company is going to court to challenge the federal government's decision not to renew the licences for its open-net farms off Vancouver Island.