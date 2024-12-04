KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Threat sends two Guelph schools into lockdown

    A Guelph Police Service vehicle was parked outside St. Michael Catholic Elementary School on Dec. 4, 2024. (Dave Pettit/CTV News) A Guelph Police Service vehicle was parked outside St. Michael Catholic Elementary School on Dec. 4, 2024. (Dave Pettit/CTV News)
    Share

    A threat against an elementary school in Guelph triggered two lockdowns and a hold-and-secure Wednesday.

    In a social media post at 3:02 p.m., the Guelph Police Service said St. Michael Catholic Elementary School and Jean Little Public School had been locked down while Rickson Ridge Public School was in hold-and-secure.

    All three are near Rickson Park.

    By 4:06 p.m., police put out an update on social media saying all hold-and-secures and lockdowns had been lifted.

    Police released a news release about a half hour later, stating the safety measures were put in place after police were told of a threat against St. Michael’s around 2:40 p.m.

    Multiple officers raced to the area. An investigation determined the threat was unfounded and the lockdowns and hold and secure order were lifted.

    Officers remained at the school to help children get to their parents and buses.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    French government toppled in historic no-confidence vote

    French opposition lawmakers brought the government down on Wednesday, throwing the European Union's second-biggest economic power deeper into a political crisis that threatens its capacity to legislate and rein in a massive budget deficit.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News