Threat sends two Guelph schools into lockdown

A threat against an elementary school in Guelph triggered two lockdowns and a hold-and-secure Wednesday.

In a social media post at 3:02 p.m., the Guelph Police Service said St. Michael Catholic Elementary School and Jean Little Public School had been locked down while Rickson Ridge Public School was in hold-and-secure.

All three are near Rickson Park.

By 4:06 p.m., police put out an update on social media saying all hold-and-secures and lockdowns had been lifted.

Police released a news release about a half hour later, stating the safety measures were put in place after police were told of a threat against St. Michael’s around 2:40 p.m.

Multiple officers raced to the area. An investigation determined the threat was unfounded and the lockdowns and hold and secure order were lifted.

Officers remained at the school to help children get to their parents and buses.