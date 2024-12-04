Dunnville fire that sent five people to hospital was arson, police say

A 60-year-old man is facing charges for a fire in Dunnville that sent five people to hospital.

Emergency responders were called to a multi-unit residence on Alder Street just before midnight Tuesday.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, five occupants were removed from the building.

They were taken to hospital where they received medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

A man, who has now been identified as 60-year-old Barry Pollard of Dunnville, was charged with arson – disregard for human life.

OPP are still investigating the cause and said their Major Crimes Unit and the Fire Marshall’s office continue to investigate.