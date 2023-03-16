Jump in whooping cough cases in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph not a surprise says regions top doctor

The number of whooping cough cases identified in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph has jumped to 18.

This comes from a community update on Thursday from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) Medical Officer of Health Dr. Nicola Mercer.

On March 7, the health unit issued a news release saying 12 cases of whooping cough had been identified in the region.

Despite the increase in cases, Mercer said the increase is not surprising because the disease is highly infectious.

“If we have it in the community, and there are people who are unvaccinated or under-vaccinated, we are expecting it to spread,” said Mercer.

She recommends those who have not received the vaccine for whooping cough get it at their earliest convenience.

If left untreated, Mercer said the illness in adults can cause a really severe cough – but for those with an underlying lung condition, it can be serious.

The bacterial infection can pose an even greater risk for children.

“Children have very small airways, it’s very tiny in infants and babies, and if they get clogged with mucus or secretions, that is really a problem for little ones,” said Mercer.

Whooping cough is a bacterial infection that spreads through droplets that are sprayed when someone sick with the disease sneezes, coughs or talks. According to public health, it could also be spread by direct contact with objects used by someone who is sick.

Early symptoms of whooping cough resemble a cold with a runny nose and a cough. “The cough becomes more frequent and severe,” WDGPH said.