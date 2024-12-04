Police looking for missing pregnant woman known to visit downtown Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police are trying to find a missing pregnant woman.
They said 35-year-old Cassandra is known to visit downtown Kitchener.
She is described as 5’5”, 160 lbs, with brown hair that falls below her shoulders and green eyes.
She is also just over eight months pregnant.
She was last seen wearing a white jacket with the hood up.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.
