Woman with BB gun bites Brantford officer during arrest

Brantford Police say a woman with a BB gun bit one of their officers during her arrest on Tuesday.

At around 3:10 p.m., a concerned citizen called 911 to report a crash at Kiwanis Way and Glenwood Drive. They also told the operator a woman with a gun was seen fleeing from the scene. She was last seen heading towards a retail plaza on Colborne Street.

Officers searched the area and, “out of an abundance of caution,” they said two schools in the area were temporarily put in lockdown.

They then found the woman inside a fast-food restaurant at Stanley Street and Darling Street.

Police said she had a BB gun in her possession.

During her arrest, the woman bit one of the officers.

Both were then taken to hospital. Police said the woman went for “medical treatment due to suspected drug use.”

The 39-year-old has been charged with assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm, possession of a firearm or weapon, and non-compliance with a probation order.