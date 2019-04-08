Featured
Man assaulted by 5 people in his home: police
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2014.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, April 8, 2019 11:57AM EDT
A Waterloo man suffered minor injuries after being assaulted in his home on Friday.
Police responded to the apartment on Cedarbrae Avenue in Waterloo around 10:15 p.m.
The victim told police that five unknown men had entered his apartment and assaulted him.
They took cash before fleeing in a vehicle.
The victim, 56, suffered minor physical injuries in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.