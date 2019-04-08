

CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo man suffered minor injuries after being assaulted in his home on Friday.

Police responded to the apartment on Cedarbrae Avenue in Waterloo around 10:15 p.m.

The victim told police that five unknown men had entered his apartment and assaulted him.

They took cash before fleeing in a vehicle.

The victim, 56, suffered minor physical injuries in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.